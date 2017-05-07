Sunday Sunshine

Sunday is forecast to be a great day all around. There are events taking place around south Florida and conditions will remain dry for them! Picture perfect, if you ask me. Plus, beach and boating conditions are looking good!

Because it’s mainly dry though, a Brush Fire Warning is in effect for inland Miami-Dade until today at 7 pm.

Plan on these dry conditions to stick around. Rain chances are low next week. Also, south Florida is forecast to warm up. Enjoy the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Starting Monday, a warming trend begins! Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang