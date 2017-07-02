Sunday Sizzle

Saturday afternoon was a steamy one! While afternoon high temperatures reached the lower 90s, conditions felt like the 100s. More of the same is expected on Sunday. For any outdoor plans, remember to stay hydrated! Summer is sure being felt in south Florida – not only from the heat, but also the showers. Morning, coastal showers and afternoon, inland storms are in the forecast. This weather pattern will continue into the holiday. Looking out into the Tropics, we are watching a tropical wave in the far-eastern Atlantic. It now has a moderate chance through the next 5 days to develop. We’ll sure keep our eyes on it. Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang