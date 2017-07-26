Talk about a sweltering day! A Heat Advisory was issued on Wednesday for much of South Florida as heat indices soared into the triple digits. The readings didn’t exceed 108° for a few hours, which is required to maintain the advisory, so it was cut short.

The heat advisory has been cancelled. The highest heat index readings we could find were registered around 2pm. pic.twitter.com/RcvkjfhRZS — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 26, 2017

Over the next couple of days, the heat index readings are not expected to prompt another advisory. But, we should stay hydrated as feels like temps are expected to sizzle between 100° to 105°.

Aside from the summertime sizzle, expect coastal/metro AM showers and inland PM storms will continue across South Florida into the end of the work week. Hazy sunshine cannot be entirely ruled out as a batch of Saharan dust moves to the south of the Sunshine State through Friday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave is located to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Any development with this feature will be slow, low chances, to occur as it moves west over the tropical Atlantic waters.

