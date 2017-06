Happy Sunday, south Florida! After over a week of downpours and storms, the weather finally made it to a summer pattern. This means coastal showers in the morning and inland storms during the afternoon hours. More of the same is expected for the first half of the workweek. What’s also normal are the temperatures! They are right around where we should be for this time of year in the upper 80s. Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang