Local Weather:

South Florida the Summer Steam will be on this weekend. We will have tons of sunshine to heat temperatures up into the 90’s. However, if you factor in the humidity it will feel like the 100’s. Remember when the heat is on, to stay hydrated if your plans take you outdoors!

Our weather pattern changes next week. Computer models are showing a weak front approaching north Florida. As it parks itself over the area, it will trap deep tropical moisture over us and leave us with higher rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

Cindy Concerns:

Former Cindy is still producing a flood of trouble. It is merging with a weak cold front that will move into the eastern United States this weekend. Several flash flood watches and warnings are in effect from the lower Mississippi Valley to middle Atlantic states through Saturday night. Some areas have already received over a foot of rain. More is in the forecast…

Rainfall accumulations so far from Cindy: pic.twitter.com/pN51321NZ1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2017

Cindy spreading heavy rains from Gulf coast to middle Atlantic states. Flash flood watches & warnings in effect. pic.twitter.com/NkPzV9sili — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2017

Flash flood watches & warning in effect through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7NBsOsnys7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2017

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7