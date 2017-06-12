Summer Soon

The official start to summer is almost here! South Florida is getting an early start to the season. As an area of high pressure maintains its place in the western Atlantic, onshore winds are driving showers along the coast and more activity toward the inland areas. Later this week, rain chances are on the rise. Say it ain’t so! A disturbance in the Caribbean is expected to bring additional moisture. At least, we got a break from the rain for a few days… We can also put the heat into perspective. While thermometers in south Florida are forecast to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, a heat wave is expected for the Midwest and Northeast. Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang