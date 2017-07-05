Summer Showers, Plus The Tropics

Local Weather:

South Florida we have been experiencing Summer showers on this Wednesday moving in along the breeze. By the afternoon, the sea breeze driven storms will be pushing inland once again. Look plenty of heat and humidity to go around with forecast highs in the 90’s and feeling more like the 100’s.

Changes will happen on Friday as winds will turn out of the south. This will help draw in tropical moisture to increase our rain chances through the weekend. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Check out this waterspout caught with Sky View 7 that triggered a special marine warning for small craft operators earlier today…

Waterspout spotted east of Downtown Miami triggering special marine warning until 10:15am. pic.twitter.com/gOaLvvqxVM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2017

Tropical Update:

The middle of June was busy in the tropics and then it got quiet in the Atlantic Basin. However, most computer models are showing signs that the quiet streak is coming to end by the end of the week. Typically in July we transition slowly into Cape Verde Season and start looking at the waves that come off the coast of Africa for development, especially in August with a few systems blossoming from time to time.

Broad area of low pressure located over 800 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has become better defined, but the associated thunderstorm activity is not well-organized. This system has a high chance of becoming a depression later today or Thursday before conditions become less favorable. Most of the computer models show Saharan Dust to the north and strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear) ahead in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean stretching into the Caribbean Sea this weekend that could tear whatever develops apart. For now, the Lesser Antilles should closely watch this system.

8 am outlook: While the area of low pressure is better defined, the system isn't well organized. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PZNZQnktvV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7