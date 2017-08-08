Summer Showers, plus Franklin over the Yucatan Peninsula

Local Weather:

South Florida we remain under the influence of high pressure keeping conditions quiet. A few Summer showers on the breeze will be possible through Wednesday. By late week, as high pressure weakens, a little more moisture could be moving in from the Bahamas. Most of the models are showing that rain chances will increase to around 60% of seeing showers and storms through Friday.

Tropical Update:

Franklin made landfall along the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Pulticub, Mexico around 11:45 pm Monday night with 60 mph winds. Despite the fact that it is interacting with land and slightly weaker, the structure of Franklin is holding strong. The center of Franklin will emerge into the Bay of Campeche Tuesday night and it will have an opportunity to strengthen over the southern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall a second time over Central America. A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco. Also, there are tropical storm watches and warning in effect.

The main concern with Franklin will be heavy rains that could lead to flash floods with possible land and mudslides. A good 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of around 12 inches, are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and Belize through Wednesday with the highest amounts over the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Franklin could also produce 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts up to 15 inches through Thursday to northern Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, and eastern San Louis Potosi in eastern Mexico.

As for the rest of the tropics, we are watching an area of disorganized showers and storms located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are not favorable now, but as it moves into the western Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, it could get better organized. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days as it moves west-northwest at around 15 mph.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and keep it to tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7