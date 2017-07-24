Summer Sea Breeze Storms

Local Weather: Our typical Summer pattern is in place South Florida. The breeze is finally off the ocean and that is helping to drag in the occasional isolated morning shower. By the afternoon, the seas breeze storms will be pushed inland favoring the Gulf coast due to the easterly wind. Some of the storms could produce frequent dangerous lightning over the metro and inland locations. Also, waterspouts over the local waters can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will be slowly on the rise as we finish off the week.

Heat alert! During the afternoon make sure you are drinking plenty of water or stay in shade a little longer. Temperatures will range in the low to middle 90’s with feels like temperatures running in the triple digits.

Happy Monday! Here is what we can expect: pic.twitter.com/I7G7lOR0GS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 24, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. We are not watching any areas for development at this time.

Have a great week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7