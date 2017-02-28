High pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic states is providing for breezy winds along the coast. Occasionally it will drive in an isolated shower as low rain chances remain in the forecast. However, winds will veer out of the south midweek allowing a Summer-like feel to help temperature readings climb into the mid and upper 80’s in the afternoon hours. The same can be expected on Thursday. By Friday, a weak front approaches South Florida and hangs around. This means more cloud cover and chance of showers will be around.

Once the weekend arrives, look for a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back to seasonal. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.

Before the front moves through, expect warmer air and a chance of showers. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SOzkLNiqXG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7