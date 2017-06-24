We seem to be in a “summer break” with our current weather pattern in south Florida. While the sizzling temperatures continue, the so-called break involves a quiet radar. Rain chances are extremely low for this time of the year! No, that doesn’t guarantee you won’t encounter an odd shower here or there but most places will stay dry through the rest of the weekend (at least). The dry time may come to an end toward the start of the work week. More moisture is scheduled to make a comeback as the jet stream drops southward and a front presses into Florida. The front should eventually stall out across central Florida on Tuesday. If the boundary holds together for a few additional days (as it very well could do) we could see ongoing active days with developing thunderstorms. Wetter weather including those storms will be due to that front in combination with the daytime heat and daily sea breeze. Until the unsettled pattern forms, we should expect seasonally hot temperatures and a helpful breeze off the ocean. Those wind speeds will probably subside on Monday. As for the tropics, nothing is remotely showing signs of potential across the waters of the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic Ocean. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, no tropical storm formation is expected over the next 5 days (that’s as far out as they prognosticate on their updates). If that holds true, the rest of June will likely be inactive and fine.