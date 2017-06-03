Suddenly soupy

As if by the flip of a switch, tropical air has invaded. It’s officially the start of the south Florida rainy season and this is our first weekend in it. Not surprisingly, wetter conditions come as June begins (this month traditionally among our wettest months of the year). For now, rain is enhanced by a long trail of moisture that extends all the way back to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper winds are steering that “rain fuel” into our region and it’s a pattern that won’t break for several more days. Meanwhile, distant and weak high pressure has been backing down. That’s leading to steamy air into Florida with very light winds arriving out of the southeast. The weather map also shows a stalled frontal boundary north of our state while stretching across the entire southeastern states. What does this mean for us? Basically, we’re stuck in a roadblock of sorts. Moisture is going to remain trapped over the area with showers and a few thunderstorms easily sparked by small disturbances. It really doesn’t take much, in this kind of set up, to trigger more areas of rain. Even the daily sea breeze will spark wayward showers that tend to sit over favored areas. As we get deeper into the week and as the ground gets more saturated, we may have to face more flooding concerns. Even until that time, be aware that water can quickly pile up on local roads. Watch as heavier downpours lead to difficult driving with reduced visibility. The forecast keeps these concerns all in focus over the next week and probably longer. Stay tuned.