Sudden showers

Our weather has been unsettled since the middle of last week, and it hasn’t “settled down” this weekend. On Saturday, bands of rain showers dampened several areas. Initially, they moved along quickly. However, they slowed down and were enhanced late in the day due to a weak disturbance. The soggy conditions created problems for the Miami Open tennis tournament, on Key Biscayne. Meanwhile, Ultra Music Fest (downtown Miami) hardly missed a beat! Our weather is still dominated by distant high pressure. The high remains healthy and centered near Bermuda in the western Atlantic. This type of pattern continues to bring us a gusty wind off the ocean (which is most noticeable around Atlantic beach locations). Speaking of the beach, there’s a high risk of rip currents through Sunday. In the forecast, wind speeds are expected to finally weaken and subside by Monday evening. Then, the next change involves a warming trend. Look for warmer highs into the middle 80’s by midweek. It will also begin to feel more muggy especially once our winds turn more out of the south. Finally, it’s worth noting that the upcoming stretch doesn’t include any fronts approaching… unlike recent weeks in March. We may not see another front until after April begins. Stay tuned.