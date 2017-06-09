Be prepared for sudden downpours across south Florida. There’s still a large supply of tropical moisture we’re tapping into. As we head into the weekend, streams of rain will arrive out of the south along with light steering winds. The main concern will involve the threat for street flooding, especially since there’s been so much rain since the start of June! As you make weekend plans, remember that in an unsettled pattern (such as the one we have) areas of rain can pop up quickly. If you hear thunder or see lightning, make sure you move indoors or seek shelter. While there will be breaks between bursts of rain and storms we’re expecting stubborn clouds to stick around much of the time. The only weather change into next week involves high pressure getting established over the western Atlantic. For us, that will bring onshore winds and a better breeze. Next week’s rain should be much more significant over interior locations with areas pushing west. Still, the southeast coast will remain damp with sticky summer like conditions.