Sudden change

Just days ago, we had extremely dry air in place (courtesy of the cold blast). That drying trend is now long gone and so is our “feel of winter”. We’re seeing more moisture streaming toward south Florida which will have us primed for rain showers. Be ready to encounter at least a few heavy downpours, especially from Tuesday through Wednesday. Showers will also tend to slow down as wind speeds generally decrease. The weather map shows high pressure off the eastern seaboard (well northeast of Florida) while low pressure spins in the Gulf of Mexico. The gulf low will drift slowly closer to the region but weaken over time. Still, it’s possible that it leads to isolated thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Considering we’re in the middle of the south Florida dry season, storms like this are rare. As we look deeper into the week, we’ll probably see the low dissipate. Weak high pressure and some drying could come Thursday into Friday. At that time, though, we’ll also be tracking the next weather feature that’s heading our way. Long range forecast maps show a cold front dropping southward by the weekend. Ahead of the front, warm southwest winds may elevate temperatures into the lower and middle 80’s. After the front crosses (early Saturday) readings will likely sag back to more seasonal levels. The upcoming holiday weekend should be clear and calm with comfortable temperatures!