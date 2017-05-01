Straight to Summer

Lately, south Florida has been sweating with summer-like heat! Temperatures have consistently been in the upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s. Expect more of the same to start the workweek.

Across the nation, there’s a cold front bringing lots of rain and storms to the East coast. The risk has actually increased to include damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

This cold front is not forecast to sweep through south Florida, but will approach us and bring a slightly better chance of showers on Tuesday.

Have a great day, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang