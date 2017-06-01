Start of Hurricane Season

TROPICS:

Today is the start of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season. There are no areas of tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

Today, first day of the hurricane season. But, this year, we started early with TS Arlene in April @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DHy656AeE7 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 1, 2017

LOCAL:

As high pressure weakens over the Western Atlantic, deep tropical moisture will make its way back into South Florida.

Off the sea breeze on Thursday, we’ll see spotty showers in morning with more developing by the afternoon/evening hours. The heaviest of the activity will be over the inland areas. Additionally, daytime highs will return to seasonal in the upper 80s.

Most of our peak temps will be in the 80s today, but inland spots staying in the 90s @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ATJiUnZIuB — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 1, 2017

As cloudy skies stick around on Thursday night, showers will remain in the forecast. This activity will just be more focused over the metro and coastal cities. To close out the work week, expect scattered showers and storms on Friday as ample warm/humid air moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Models suggest South Florida will stay in this soggy and stormy setup over the weekend and into the first half of the work week.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.