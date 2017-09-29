Stormy Start to the Weekend

Rounds of rain are in our forecast for today as deep tropical moisture continues to surge into South Florida.

Expect rounds of showers and storms on Friday. With the possibility of anytime downpours, the risk of street flooding will be elevated, mainly along the coast and metro areas.

Likely showers & storms today. Keep your umbrella handy with more activity this weekend @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CJ7UQAprvo — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 29, 2017

This soggy setup is due to an area of disturbed weather over the Florida Straits. The National Hurricane Center suggests a weak low could form this weekend as this feature moves north. It has medium chances for development over the next 5 days before a dig into the jet stream makes conditions less favorable by Saturday night and Sunday.

Regardless of development, this will be a rainmaker for South Florida over the next few days.

Nearby disturbance to become weak low as it moves north. Development or not, heavy rain expected @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/VRA7oqBZbD — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 29, 2017

In addition to this disturbance, a weak cold front will move in over northern Florida and stall out. This will trap the deep tropical moisture in place over us. Expect more scattered storms and anytime downpours for the weekend and into the first half of the week.

TROPICS

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and storms over northeastern Caribbean Sea and close by Atlantic waters. This feature is expected to bring downpours over the Caribbean Islands still recovering from the impacts of Maria and Irma.

Tropical wave to bring heavy rain to Caribbean Islands. Low development chances over next 5 days @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/GocwqXkU7p — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 29, 2017

While not expected over the next couple of days, some tropical development is possible over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature low chances in the area highlighted in yellow.

Maria and Lee are still over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Neither will be a hazard land, but the same cannot be send for the shipping lanes.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.