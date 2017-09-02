Stormy Start to Labor Day Weekend, Tracking Irma

Expect scattered showers and storms to start off the weekend as moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

On Sunday will bring a touch more sunshine as high pressure builds in over South Florida into Labor Day. We will seeing partly sunny skies with a few showers and isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Starting Labor Day weekend on a stormy note. Expect scattered ones today. More sun tomorrow @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/re2RvPRiek — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 2, 2017

By Labor Day, as the high sticks around, we will see a typical summertime pattern of morning coastal and metro showers with inland afternoon/evening storms.

Models suggest a front will make its way towards Central Florida in the week ahead. This will translate to an increase in our rain and storms chances starting Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and storms across South Florida through Friday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Irma continues to change in strength, but is still forecast to be a major hurricane as it moves west this weekend. Still over the open waters of the Atlantic, the forecast cone has Irma impacting the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week.

Models are still suggesting it will then veer towards the west northwest. Due to how far out we are, models still differ on the track of Irma. The global models continues to show a front blocking Irma away from Florida, impacting The Bahamas and later impacting the NE coast. While the European model as Irma moving over The Bahamas, along the Florida coast and then impacting Georgia, South and North Carolina.

We still have plenty of time to watch and wait!

Additionally, a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and storms. It has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.