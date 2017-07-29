Stormy Setup

Scattered showers and storms activity will start firing up this weekend as a front closes in on South Florida. As it nears, a wind shift will push hot/humid air from the Gulf of Mexico in our direction. This will result in storm clouds moving in by the afternoon hours off the southwest winds pushing the activity from the inland areas to the metro and coastal cities on Saturday.

Scattered showers & storms this weekend turning likely by Monday. Chances dipping down as the front faded thru Friday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/85lS7P9Zvo — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 29, 2017

As the front gets closer to Central Florida, expect even more storms on Sunday and Monday. Models suggest this feature will stall out and keep us on the stormy side thru Tuesday.

High pressure will build in and bring a typical summer pattern back to South Florida for the second half of the week.

TROPICS

Low chances for a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic. Could develop in the area highlighted in yellow @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iawd1zNJEq — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 29, 2017

