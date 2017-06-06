Stormy Setup

South Florida had an early start to heavy rain and storms on Tuesday morning. The radar was bright with lots of orange and red shades indicating plenty of downpours. Throughout today, more of the same is expected.

Today’s hazards include a moderate risk of lightning and flooding. When thunder roars, remember to stay indoors!

This wet weather plans to stick around. Staying in the middle of the moisture, south Florida needs to pack the patience on the roadways and be prepared with their rain gear into the weekend.

The reason for the activity is due a disturbance in the Gulf and a broad area of low pressure over the panhandle of Florida. These features are moving slowly and adding to the days of higher than normal rain chances.

Stay dry and be safe, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang