Stormy Days Ahead

Scattered showers and storms activity remain in the forecast for our Sunday as a front enters Northern Florida today. As it continues to sag south, a wind shift will push hot/humid air from the Gulf of Mexico in our direction. This will result in storm clouds moving in by the afternoon hours off the southwest winds pushing the activity from the inland areas to the metro and coastal cities.

As the front gets closer to Central Florida, expect even more storms on Monday. Models suggest this feature will stall out and keep us on the stormy side thru Tuesday.

High pressure will build in and bring a typical summer pattern back to South Florida for the second half of the week.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure is expected to form as that frontal boundary fades in the days ahead. This feature has low development chances due to land interaction and a dip in the jet stream that could impact it.

Low development chances for a low that could form over next couple of days & move east midweek @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lNMbel4yAJ — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 30, 2017

Additionally, a tropical wave to the west southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, in the Eastern Atlantic, still has low chances of developing over the next 5 days as it moves westward.

Low development chances continue this morning for a tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/sDtL2UDQqn — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.