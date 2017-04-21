Storms on the Way & Goodbye Arlene

LOCAL:

We’ve seen spotty showers off the east breeze for most of the week. An area of clouds and showers over SE Gulf of Mexico could work a few showers in our direction on Friday.

Starting sunny but ending stormy as a front closes in. Here's a look at our weekend forecast @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YvubmlauiM — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 21, 2017

High pressure will remain our main weather maker to close out the work week. Sooooooooo… the east breeze will continue to rough up the surf and seas another day. There is still a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches. Additionally, there is still a Small Craft Advisory in place for the Florida Keys.

But, due to the dry air over southwestern Florida, there is another advisory in place. A Brush Fire Warning is in place until 8pm on Friday for Glades, Hendry and Inland Collier counties.

High pressure will start to breakdown by the weekend as an area of low pressure and a cold front move towards South Florida. This will introduce deep tropical moisture into our forecast. Expect scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms on Saturday night and for most of Sunday.

On the backside of the cold front, drier air will move in from the north leaving us less humid and mostly sunny starting Tuesday. No dip in degrees with this front.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Arlene formed on Thursday and lost tropical characteristics by Friday. This short-lived feature is now a post-tropical system still over the open Atlantic waters. It collided with a front and is expected to dissipate by Friday night.

#Arlene is now post-tropical. Feature is expected to fade later today. This is the last advisory. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/g16SyU03mx — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 21, 2017

