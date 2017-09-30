Storms Brewing for Us

Expect scattered showers and storms this weekend as deep tropical moisture sticks around the Sunshine State. This will keep the risk of street flooding in place for us from anytime downpours.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the feature that is bringing us this disturbed weather. This weak area of low pressure has low chances for development over the next 5 days before a dig into the jet stream makes conditions less favorable. Regardless of development, this will be a rainmaker for us over the next few days.

In addition to this disturbance, a weak cold front will move towards northern Florida. It is expected to stall out to the north of us and trap the tropical moisture in place. This will lead to more scattered storms and anytime downpours into the first half of the week.

TROPICS

Tropical development chances are looking unlikely with a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles. This disorganized area of clouds and rain is expected to bring heavy rainfall over portions of the northern Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles during the next several days. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through late Sunday night.

The last advisory was issued for Lee on Saturday morning. Lee is now a post-tropical system over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Maria is not far behind Lee. A tropical storm over the open Atlantic waters as of Saturday morning, models suggest Maria will lose tropical characteristics this weekend.

