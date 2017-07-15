Stormier Days Ahead

Saturday looks to be the driest day through the next seven days.

Not too shabby for a summer day! Expect most showers & storms inland this afternoon/evening @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/22ViVrKGNm — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 15, 2017

High pressure over the Western Atlantic has positioned a relatively dry air mass over South Florida. With the high to the east, this will keep the sea breeze activity in place on this Saturday. Expect isolated coastal and metro morning showers with afternoon/evening storms over the inland areas. This will be a similar setup for Sunday as well. Just with a few more clouds and showers as the drier air mass fades out and the east breeze continues.

If tropical wave holds, better chance of showers & storms heading our way over next few days @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pvSpHrblIE — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 15, 2017

There is a tropical wave near Hispaniola that could move to the south of the Sunshine State into the start of the work week. If this batch of moisture holds together (they tend to be fickle), this will up our rain chances starting Monday. The continuing sea breeze will keep most of the activity will favor the inland areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICS

There no areas for tropical development expected over the next five days.

