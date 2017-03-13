Storm Chance

South Florida a front currently in the Gulf of Mexico is moving our way. It is already spreading showers and storms into north Florida. This front will leave us rather unsettled, increasing our rain chances late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be rather strong and capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

By Tuesday morning, slow clearing will take place with the wind picking up out of the west-northwest. This will draw in drier and cooler air. Now just how low will the temperatures go? Models are suggesting that temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s Wednesday night. Lower 50’s on Thursday. Therefore, we will be trading the rain gear for the sweaters and jackets!

The Storm Prediction Center has south Florida under a risk of thunderstorms. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MTij8stLbv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 13, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7