Still summer?

Our current weather has many in south Florida wondering if the fall season actually arrived, or not, last month. Of course, the rest of the nation always experiences the seasonal change long before our region. If we’re lucky though, a “small bit of fall” will make an appearance by next Friday! For now, we’re still feeling the strong levels of daytime heat and thick muggy air. Into Sunday, the only weather change involves a weaker breeze. Light onshore winds will be the rule into the start of the work week, too. The easterly flow is directed by high pressure that’s hovering from the southeastern states expanding toward the northern Bahamas. The high won’t hold very long. By late Monday and Tuesday it will move away with the approach of a sturdy cold front. The front will turn out to be the “main weather player” for south Florida during the middle of the week. The boundary is expected to shift toward Lake Okeechobee and weaken, so we’ll likely see periods of rain and thunderstorms. The wettest stretch will be from Tuesday through Wednesday night. Many of the forecast maps even have the front lingering with clouds and damp conditions into Thursday morning. Then, once it gets pushed through, drier air should arrive with a gusty breeze at the end of the week. Temperatures won’t fall dramatically (only about 5 degrees) but you’ll detect much lower humidity and see brighter skies. The pattern will make for a beautiful change by the start of next weekend!