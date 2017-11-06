Still stuck

We remain stuck in a quiet weather pattern. It’s a familiar set up with high pressure extending across Florida forming “a bridge” from the eastern Gulf to the western Atlantic. One of the effects of the high, for the time being, is nearly calm winds. That won’t change until the end of the week. Meanwhile, we’re catching a few showers from the ocean, even though they don’t amount to much because of limited moisture. The more substantial drying is actually across the northern parts of Florida (which is closer to the center of high pressure). The weather map also shows a distant front currently stretched out across the Tennessee Valley. It’s this front that will eventually get pushed in our direction, but not until high pressure loosens its grip on our region. That will take several days. As the work week continues, expect more seasonally warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the lower 70’s. At night, there will be the potential for patchy inland fog. Looking ahead, most of the forecast maps show a weakening cold front advancing by Friday. Ahead of it will likely be a few rain showers spreading out prior to its arrival. Of course, “not all cold fronts are created equally” and this one doesn’t have any cool air coming along with it! The main change expected from this front will be a wind surge. The stronger wind speeds will happen as the front stalls to our south (in the Straits) while high pressure builds over the northeastern states. The pressure difference, which stirs up the winds, may even last through the upcoming weekend. In the tropics, there’s a bit of late season activity. Tropical Depression nineteen formed on Monday morning and it’s forecast to become Tropical Storm Rina, anytime soon. The good news is that the tropical system will move into cooler waters over the northern Atlantic. Eventually, Ireland may get some of the remnants… toward the end of this week.