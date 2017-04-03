Still on the Steamy Side

The weekend heat will stick around into the start of the work week.

Expect daytime highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies on Monday. Southerly winds will add to the heat through the middle of the week. This will result in more of a summertime feel with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling more like the 90s, and near record heat through Wednesday.

Additionally, a strong cold front will move over South Florida on Thursday and exit later that night. Expect scattered showers and spotty storms on Thursday with drier conditions starting Friday morning.

Midweek warm up before a cold front knocks several degrees off our highs by the weekend @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6LTV7JvXGg — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 3, 2017

But, not just drier conditions behind the front, models suggest South Florida is not done with cooler temps. Models are hinting at overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with daytime highs, taking a 10 – 15° dip from the midweek heat, in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will just have to wait and see if this cold front holds together.

