Still on the Mild Side

Throughout the day, the northeast breeze with push clouds in our direction. This could lead to an isolated shower or two under mostly to partly sunny skies. We could also see isolated showers Monday night as winds make a shift more so out of the east and push linger moisture over The Bahamas in our direction.

Temps will gradually warm up into Wednesday, which is expected to be the warmest day this week. Ahead of a cold front, rain chance will also increase. The best chance for showers looks to be Friday with scattered activity and isolated storms.

In case you missed the forecast on 7 News pic.twitter.com/Z1ZOJVNIwY — 7 Weather (@7Weather) December 4, 2017

As high pressure builds in behind this system, models are suggesting temps will take a slip with a dip in the jet stream. Overnight lows could be back in the upper 50s to low 60s with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s and lower humidity with Sunday being the coolest day.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.