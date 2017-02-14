Step by step…

A variety of weather conditions will be coming as the week continues. These changes will be arriving in steps with dramatic differences by Friday. Let’s begin by focusing on Wednesday. The best way to sum it up will be “extra warm and windy.” Winds will strengthen out of the southwest allowing temperatures to surge toward records during the afternoon. This is all ahead of an approaching weather system, gliding across the Gulf region. For south Florida, it will mean a cold front arrives between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As the front gets closer, areas of rain with possible storms will form. Following the boundary, then, winds will veer out of the north and we’ll get some temporary cooling.