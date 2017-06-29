Steamy & Stormy

Local Forecast: We still have a weak front across north-central Florida leaving deep moisture over South Florida. Look for another day where the sea breeze along with light winds will help trigger storms over the coastal and metro communities of Broward and Miami-Dade. They will slowly push inland. The main threat with these storms will be lightning and strong gusty winds around 40 mph. Some of the torrential downpours will be capable of causing minor street flooding. Temperatures will be hot and coming close to records once again in Miami. The forecast is calling for low to middle 90’s. Make sure to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated!

By Saturday, the front will be gone and we will have high pressure in control. It should leave us with our typical Summer pattern. As the breeze builds along the coast, any sea breeze storms that form will be well inland, favoring southwest Florida. Therefore, look for steamy sunshine and hot temperatures with a drier feel.

Next week the storm chance increases on the 4th of July.

Main threat with the storms that form this afternoon will be for lightning. pic.twitter.com/c8KkjYA2Kk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2017

When you hear thunder, stop all outdoor activities. Here are some tips to stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g4KCroFD89 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2017

Tropical Update: There are several areas of clouds and rain in the Atlantic Basin with only one impacting the Lesser Antilles. However, the National Hurricane Center is not following any of them for development.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7