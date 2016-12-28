Staying Warm

Local Weather:

High pressure over the Western Atlantic waters will weaken more today into tonight, as a cold front over the Tennessee Valley moves into North Florida. The cold front will cross through South Florida Thursday night with mostly dry weather ahead. Outside of an isolated shower, rain chances will be around 20 percent. Behind the front very dry and much cooler air will work into the area. Highs on Friday will get up to the low 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s. By Saturday, the models are being more aggressive with temperatures going down. The forecast now has lows in the 50’s and highs in the low 70’s, so you will only need a light sweater or jacket to start. Overall, a comfortable day is expected as we ring in 2017!

The warm air is forecast to briefly make its exit on Thursday. Cooler air arrives on Friday! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7CjzUnU4FV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 28, 2016

National Weather:

Heavy snow and strong winds will be possible today over the northern half of the United States. The Cascades and Olympics could receive 1 to 2 feet of snow. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow which could make for dangerous travel conditions. Around the northeast, blizzard conditions possible between Thursday and Friday. Vermont could receive 7 to 14 inches of snow, northern New York around 3 to 6 inches.

Blizzard conditions are expected for parts of the Northeast on Thursday night/Friday morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EyWVkMJWjx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 28, 2016

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7