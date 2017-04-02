Staying Summer-Like

Happy Sunday, south Florida!

This morning, interior locations woke up to some fog. If you ever find yourself driving in it, remember to use your low beam headlights. Here are other safety tips:



Later on today, conditions will stay summer-like. Temperatures are forecast to remain hot, and we can’t rule out isolated showers/storms toward the inland areas. Next week, a breeze begins to build.

Beach plans? While no boating advisories, there’s still a slight risk of rip currents.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang