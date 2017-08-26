Staying Stormy & Tracking Harvey

We can’t put the umbrellas away just yet! More rounds of rain in South Florida are expected throughout the weekend.

An area of low pressure over the Sunshine State will continue to fuel this soggy setup. The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring this feature as well. It will keep producing disorganized showers and storms for us. Once it moves over the Western Atlantic through the next 5 days, some development is possible. It has a medium chance over that time frame before merging with a front.

Low over Fla — medium chance for development over the next 5 days before merging with a front @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YVarwmDAMd — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 26, 2017

By the start of the work week, high pressure will build back in over South Florida. Expect a return to our typical summertime pattern of morning coastal showers and inland afternoon/evening storms.

HARVEY

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockford, Texas as a major category 4 hurricane on Friday night. By Saturday morning, this system was downgraded to a category 1.

Making landfall as a CAT 4 last night, Hurricane #Harvey downgraded to a CAT 1 this morning @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/GBMnP2fWpa — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 26, 2017

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to High Island Texas. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Port O’Connor Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Port O’Connor to High Island Texas.

The state of Texas was hit hard with damaging winds and inundated with water from storm surge and heavy rain. Unfortunately, models are suggesting it will continue to take hits in the days ahead.

Harvey is expected to slow down as it maintains tropical characteristics. This is due to a front forecast to remain over the Long Star State. This front will work as a block mechanism and keep Harvey close to the warm waters of the Gulf instead of allowing it to move farther inland on its current northerly track.

Front will keep #Harvey close to warm waters. Parts of Texas could see up to 40" in spots thru Wed @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KDNb05xFZz — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) August 26, 2017

As a result, portions of Texas are facing what is being described as catastrophic flooding over the next few days. Harvey is expected to produce total rain totals of 15″ to 30″, up to 40″ in spots over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday.

