Staying Soupy

Cloudy skies will stick around through Wednesday night, but showers look to be isolated. Additionally, overnight fog looks to be a concern for the inland areas through sunrise on Thursday.

An area of disturbed weather is still hugging the East Coast of Florida. Isolated to scattered showers are possible to tonight for South Florida and the Bahamas.

Improving conditions for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jOzBn2NNZ8 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 10, 2018

An upper low and an area of clouds & rain at the surface will keep our weather pattern unsettled through Thursday as these features continue to pull warm/humid air in our direction. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a few showers as these rainmakers exit.

Another cold front will make a beeline for the Sunshine State by the end of the work week. Ahead of the front, expect scattered showers and isolated storms on Friday before it starts to exit Friday night/Saturday morning.

Behind it, we will close out the weekend cooler, sunny and drier as high pressure builds back in over South Florida. Morning temps will return to the 40s and 50s on Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

