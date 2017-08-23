Staying on the Stormy Side

A soggy setup is positioned over South Florida and looks to be sticking around into the weekend.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals on our wet Wednesday.

Local rain reports through 4 pm pic.twitter.com/bvSvGdlP8n — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 23, 2017

First, a tropical disturbance is draped across us. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor this feature. It has low chances for tropical development over the next 5 days.

The latest development chances on the weak disturbance near south FL pic.twitter.com/XmRpU8B9ff — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 23, 2017

Regardless of development, this one will be a rainmaker for the Sunshine State. This will lead to numerous showers and storms through Thursday night. Due to anytime downpours, street flooding will be a concern.

Models keep us soggy with on and off downpours for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/WlTjk8ZlQ5 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 23, 2017

Second, a weak cold front will move into North Florida stirring up more tropical moisture off of south winds.

This wet mess doesn’t look to be drying out by the weekend either. The front looks to stall over Central Florida as the tropical disturbance moves northeast into the Western Atlantic. This will leave ample warm/humid air over South Florida and keep anytime downpours in place for the start of the work week as well.

TROPICS

Harvey has regained tropical strength as a depression over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The latest cone shows Harvey becoming a tropical storm and maintaining that status as it continues to churn to the northwest. But as it moves over the warm Gulf waters, the National Hurricane Center is not entirely ruling out Harvey becoming a hurricane this Friday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Boca De Catan Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas and North of San Luis Pass to High Island.

IMPACTS

Harvey could produce rainfall up to 10 to 15″, up to 20″ in spots, over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana on Friday through next Tuesday.

Storm surge expected to be up to 4 to 6 ft from Port Mansfield to High Island.

Hurricane force wind conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by late Friday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Friday.

Harvey is expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents likely to affect the Texas, Louisiana, and northeast Mexico coasts by Friday.

