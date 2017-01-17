Local Weather: High pressure is set to weaken later today. This means the wind will start to relax along the coast with improving marine conditions. However, as high pressure breaks down, our winds will veer out of the south allowing warmer air to filter into South Florida. Most of the computer models keep temperatures running a good 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year the remainder of the week with Spring-like warmth.

Our next big change will happen over the weekend. The wind will start build again ahead of our next cold front. Models continue to insist on a cold front making it to South Florida between Sunday night into Monday. This one is set to bring us a chance of seeing showers and storms with temperatures dropping down to seasonal values. We are talking about lows in the low to middle 60’s and highs in the middle 70’s.

National Weather: Ice and freezing rain will impact Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. There will be less of an impact expanding into portions of New York and southern New England on Wednesday. Heavy rain will be possible over Texas and lower Mississippi Valley with the leading edge of that very same Winter storm.

We will have a lighter breeze with improving beach and boater conditions later today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/O0LLvMbYRB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 17, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

