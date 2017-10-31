Spooktacular Forecast

South Florida the forecast is look great for Halloween. Look for mild temperatures in the upper 60’s for trick-or-treating. Outside of a few spooky clouds, it should remain mostly dry. A quiet weather pattern will continue through the end of the week with warm winds off the ocean. This should help temperatures moderate slowly. Look for overnight lows in the 70’s and daytime highs in the low 80’s.

It is looking Spooktacular tonight! Mostly dry and mild with coastal clouds. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/AGjTpZJGYH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 31, 2017

Have a wonderful Halloween and be safe out there!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7