Some like it hot…

For those of you who are fond of strong heat and summer levels of humidity, you’re in luck. Of course, it’s not much of a surprise to find these conditions during the first days of August. Temperatures are staying on an impressive rise with very minimal cooling (or difference) at night. South Florida is under the influence of high pressure which is anchored over the western Atlantic Ocean. It’s a familiar pattern for this time of the year. The high will continue to bring us mainly light onshore winds with the developing sea breeze into the daylight hours. That sea breeze, by the way, will be the main source of any rain showers we could see (and for now, that chance remains slight). In the tropics we’re keeping tabs on a couple disturbances that might get stronger early this week. The “closest” really isn’t that close at all. In fact, it’s about 700 miles to our south and a strong wave that may turn into a depression or storm as it crosses the Caribbean. Currently, this “area of interest” is south of Jamaica and moving almost due west. As it approaches Central America, it will become increasingly important for Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan to monitor its progress. Also, there’s another area in the distant tropics to watch. It’s now on the other side of the Atlantic and an area of low pressure that could get stronger. The National Hurricane Center is watching it, too, for possible development. The good news is that it’s thousands of miles from any land so there’s plenty of time to track its movement. As the season continues, make sure to check in with 7 News and the 7 Weather team to see if there are any concerns for south Florida. Remember, especially as we get into the peak of hurricane season, the tropics can change quickly and you need to have a plan of action.