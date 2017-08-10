Soggy to Summery & 2 in the Tropics

It was one soggy setup over South Florida on Thursday, especially in Fort Lauderdale with record rainfall.

If we don't see any more rain today, this will be the amount going down in the books in Ft. Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/vsYK4sTBAU — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 10, 2017

The abundant rainfall was fueled by deep tropical moisture from a disturbance sitting to the east of the Sunshine State. Being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, this feature has low chances for development, but it will bring us and The Bahamas more showers. Expect scattered showers and storms from lingering moisture on Friday as well.

By the weekend, high pressure will build back in over South Florida. This will trigger the sea breeze as a typical summertime pattern of coastal AM showers and inland PM storms returns.

TROPICS

A disturbance remains to the east of the northern Leeward Islands. Still a disorganized feature over the Atlantic waters, tropical development chances remain low over the next 2 days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of interest a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. The potential area for development looks to remain east of The Bahamas.

On Thursday evening, the last advisory was issued for once Hurricane Franklin. This post-tropical system will continue to bring heavy rain to portions of Mexico. Life-threatening land and mudslides will remain a hazard through Friday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.