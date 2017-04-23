Soggy Sunday

During the overnight hours on Sunday, south Florida received over 2 inches of rain in some areas.

Scattered showers are also in the forecast in Collier County, near Naples. Hopefully, some rain will aid in their fire fight.

Here at home, is more rain on the way? Showers are forecast throughout today, but slow clearing is expected into the upcoming week.

Also, summer-like temperatures are in the forecast. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Hot, hot, hot!

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang