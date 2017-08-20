Soggy Sunday Start

Sunday morning in south Florida was on the soggy side. The reason for the activity was due to a tropical wave along our coast. This area of clouds and rain will move and fade away just in time for the first day of school and the solar eclipse. Speaking of the solar eclipse, we will see the moon appear to cover 78% of the sun Monday afternoon at 2:58 pm. Plan on 30 – 40% cloud cover for the big day. In the Tropics, we are watching 3 areas for possible development. In the Caribbean, the remnants of Harvey have a medium potential for restrengthening. Over in the Atlantic, there are 2 other areas with a low potential for development through the next 5 days. Models suggest that the area of low pressure, north of the Leeward Islands, will either bring rain to Florida by Wednesday or take a sharp turn toward the western Atlantic. While nothing has developed, we’ll keep a close eye on it. Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang