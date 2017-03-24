Soggy Friday, Drier Weekend

We are going to jump start the weekend on a soggy note with a stationary front draped over the Florida Keys. Expect more scattered showers for Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

As high pressure starts to build in over the Sunshine State, windy conditions will be in the forecast for Friday as well. Easterly winds will kick up to 20 – 25 mph with gust in the 20s and 30s. Additionally, these whipping winds are roughing up the surf and seas. For boaters, a Small Craft Advisory is in place through Saturday afternoon. There is also a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches all weekend.

Easterly winds roughing up the surf & seas. High risk of rip currents at local beaches this weekend @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dlMIl7S7Py — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 24, 2017

As far as any wet weather this weekend, we are looking at less of a soggy setup with an isolated shower or two under partly sunny skies.

We will have series of weak cold fronts track towards us this week. Most will be relatively dry and not pack much of a punch, regarding a drop in temps. This will translate to a mostly dry work week with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Good morning #SoFlo! One more damp day before we start drying out into the week ahead @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/M39PHfBkxC — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 24, 2017

