Soggy, for some

The “rain faucet” has often been on, lately. The only difference this weekend is that we’re seeing “fewer” and more widely separated showers at times. Meanwhile, lots of clouds are still streaming out of the tropics from the northern Caribbean and southern Gulf. These frequent clouds will again hamper the sun on Sunday (with only some general peeks expected). The wet pattern has persisted since the very start of June. In fact, Miami has picked up 11 inches of rain in as many days! As the new week begins the same weather dynamics are still at play. There’s enough moisture around to easily bring us showery periods. Winds aren’t much of a factor but we do have a developing easterly flow. The effect of these onshore winds typically brings patchy rain during the morning followed by some inland thunderstorms. Storms will favor the western suburbs and interior spots of south Florida during the afternoon and evening hours. For the rest of us, we’ll still keep an eye on any radar activity. The reason? Sometimes in a weak pattern (meaning weak steering winds) storms can drift back toward the metro and coastal areas. The upcoming week won’t bring anything surprising in our temperatures, though. Daytime highs will rise to about 90 degrees, daily, along with plenty of summer like steam.