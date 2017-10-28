So Flo Storms from New Tropical System

As of the 11 am advisory, we Potential Storm 18 strengthen to Tropical Depression #18 over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It has also started its jog towards the north northeast on Saturday morning. The forecast cone suggest this it will become Tropical Storm Philippe later on today.

The National Hurricane Center suggests the the eye will move across west-central Cuba this afternoon, across the Straits of Florida tonight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for portions of #SoFla from Craig Key to Golden Beach @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/elgReDcDJt — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 28, 2017

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for portions of Western Cuba and the Northwestern Bahamas. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the Central Bahamas.

Closer to home, a Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for our Atlantic waters, including Biscayne Bay, from the Middle Keys to Palm Beach County. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Miami-Dade County and The Upper Keys, from Craig Key to Golden Beach.

Potential Storm 18 prompting a Tropical Storm Warning for our local waters @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VWLykvH9W3 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 28, 2017

Due to close proximity of this tropical system to South Florida, we are looking at stormy start to the weekend!

Storm hazards include strong to severe thunderstorms, very high winds (25 – 35 mph) and isolated tornadoes. Additionally, there is a Street Flood Watch in place for southeastern Florida until early Sunday morning.

Flood Watch in effect as Potential Storm 18 moves closer. 2 – 4" of rain likely, up to 6" in spots @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/W17EahfX28 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 28, 2017

A cold front is also forecast to move into South Florida adding to this unsettled and stormy setup. This front will help steer the system towards to the northeast into the start of the week. The cold front will also clear South Florida and bring the return of cooler and drier air by Sunday night.

