So Flo Staying Sunny

South Florida will continue to bask in the sunshine for the latter portion of the work week as high pressure stays in firm control.

Calm and clear nighttime conditions will also keep patchy fog possible over the inland area on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As the day progresses, relatively dry air will offer up a sprinkle or two under mostly to partly sunny skies through Friday. Daytime highs will peak in the low 80s. This weather trend will also stick around through the weekend.

By Friday, Polar Jet dips South dragging cold air. Models suggest some of that air could make it here by Mon. pic.twitter.com/OliMfiu40U — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 18, 2017

To start off the work week, a cold front will bring the return of widespread showers on Monday. Models suggest there is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms with this system.

Temp-wise? Not much of a dip in degrees. This front will knock us back to seasonal temperatures with less humidity and sunny skies by Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.