So Far, So Good

South Florida is sure lucking out in the rain department. With only dotted showers forecast, rain chances are low this workweek. Clouds might build over the inland areas during the afternoon hours, but expect mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day.

If there was a groundhog for a spring-summer prediction, he would have an easy job. South Florida will seem more like summer in the upper 80s to near 90 for the interior locations. Stay hydrated and lather up the sunblock.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang