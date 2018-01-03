Snow in Florida

Advisories: Wind Chill Advisory for inland Broward starts at 7pm tonight through 10am Thursday. This means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Temperatures will feel to the skin in the low to mid 30’s. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. We are not used to this type of weather, so make sure to wear a hat and gloves.

Concerns for growers mainly in rural Miami-Dade is present as frost could be possible for Thursday and Friday morning. However, the National Weather Service will be monitoring the temperature trends just in case additional cold weather advisories need to be issued.

Wind Chill Advisory for inland Broward start tonight at 7pm and run through Thursday 10am. Feels like temperatures in the mid 30's. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2rx3DUFEGq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 3, 2018

Conditions will be much drier this afternoon with temperatures drastically tumbling into the upper 30’s inland to low 40’s along the coast overnight. The Florida Keys will be in the 50’s. It will also be blustery with the wind out of the north. High temperatures will only range in the low 60’s! Look for another reinforcing shot of cold air to move in throughout the day to keep this pattern in place through Saturday. By Monday, temperatures will warm up back to average values. Lows in the 60’s and highs in the 70’s. Mostly dry weather too!

The coldest air so far this season is set to move in and stick around through Saturday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Fsc0qcF8Di — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 3, 2018

Snow is not something you see every day in Florida and today was a record-setting day for Tallahassee. This is the first measurable snow for Tallahassee and significant winter weather event for the Florida Big Bend since late December 1989.

Going in the record books. This is the first measurable snow for Tallahassee since 1989. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eyTSG775G8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 3, 2018

Bundle up South Florida and keep it tuned to 7Weather!

