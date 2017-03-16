Slow Warming Trend

South Florida we woke up into the upper 40’s to low 50’s this Thursday and all bundled up!

High pressure is anchored over the central United States supplying the cold air. However, it will slowly move into the Western Atlantic Ocean over the weekend to help temperatures moderate back to near seasonal values. As far as rain is concerned, we are looking at low chances through next week. Enjoy!

This is how we woke up! It was a chilly one… @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Ces24FmGwq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 16, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7